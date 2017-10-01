As we shift from summer’s expansive & outgoing energy to the embodiment of an inward & grounded expression of autumn we will take a deep breath. Inspired by a work of art in the Hunter’s collection we will meditate and experience the art of breathing. This 45 minute program will be held in the Hunter galleries and led by Hunter staff and Yoga instructor Jonathan Ellis (jonathanyoga.net).
Art of Breathing: Embodiment
Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403