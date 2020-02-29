The Art of Curating

As cool and easy as it sounds, it's much more than hanging artwork on walls. Curation involves communication, research, and most importantly an eye. Although the term "curate" is now used more than ever, art curators are the originals; they are the conduits between the artist, the patron, and the public. Kren the Curator has over 4 years in this occupation, with experience of working in galleries, homes, and office spaces. She's excited to share her ins and outs of what an art curator does and their role in the gallery, museum, and alternative settings. This event is great for art lovers, collectors, aspiring curators, or anyone in need of curatorial services!

About the speaker:

Chattanooga native, Kreneshia Whiteside, is an advocate for the arts devoted to fostering culture in the community. While attending an arts school for seven years, Kren developed an appreciation for emerging and working artists. After realizing her passion, she discovered the career of curation, obtained her degree, and continues to dedicate her skills and gifts to presenting the creativity of others.

Kreneshia began curating in 2015 as a university senior and has since worked with entities such as Nashville's Frist Museum of Art, Augusta’s Westobou Gallery, the Association for Visual Arts (current Chief Curator) and others. Expanding her realm as an independent curator, Kren works with more creatives outside of the region, for example the New York artist/fashion designer, Audrey Schilt, and the ever-traveling poet/artist, Genesis the Greykid. Her next travels include L.A. and participation in the 2020 School for Curatorial Studies in Venice, Italy.

“I’m conscious that my work is bigger than me- it’s about the art. It’s my responsibility to ensure the artist is heard and to evoke a change in anyone that witnesses my curated exhibitions” - Kreneshia. Over the past 4 years, Kren has curated over 30 collections.