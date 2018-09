You’ve seen art, but have you ever experienced it? Here’s your chance! Art in the Dark removes the visual, offering the unique opportunity to go beyond sight, engaging all of your other senses to explore specific pieces of art from the Hunter collection. At this event there will be select art you can actually touch...hear, taste, and smell!

This program is FREE, but you must RSVP on our website (space is limited).

Please submit for each guest attending in your party.