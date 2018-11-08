Art Exhibition at Reflections Gallery

Reflections Gallery 6922 Lee Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

Reflections Gallery is hosting an art exhibition for Sherry Collins Hogan and Melinda Kingsley. Contemporary works will be shown. Melinda will be giving a talk at 6:30 about her work and at 7:00 Sherry will be working on one of her paintings and answering questions about her art and techniques. Reception with food and drink are to be enjoyed also.

Reflections Gallery 6922 Lee Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
