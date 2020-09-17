Art from the Heart Virtual Auction

The Bethlehem Center will host its annual Art from the Heart event virtually on Thursday, September 17 from 7:30 pm - 8:00 pm. This online event will include a live and silent auction, live music, Bethlehem Center testimonies, and more.

The online event will present two special guests, auctioneer Carter Stine, and local musician Barron Wilson. Participants can register for free online by visiting bidpal.net/artevent2020. The event will also be streamed live on the Bethlehem Center’s Facebook page and YouTube account.

“The auction features pieces created by local and national artists and includes several specialty, curated gift baskets. More importantly, each donation and financial gift will support area children in need and assist the community during the COVID-19 crisis,” said Debbie Boggs, Development Director.

For more information or to register please visit: bidpal.net/artevent2020 or www.thebeth.org.

About the Bethlehem Center

Located in Alton Park and serving Chattanooga since 1920, the Bethlehem Center is a faith-based non-profit organization, which was pioneered by two women from different walks of life, Miriam Brock and Rev. Sallie Crenshaw. Both submitted to God's call and have since transformed the lives of hundreds of thousands of women, men, and children through discipleship, education, and leadership development. To learn more about the Bethlehem Center, please visit www.thebeth.org.