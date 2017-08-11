Art Gallery Opening

Local artists will be displaying artwork inspired by and about the city of Cleveland this Friday, Aug. 11, from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Cleveland WorkSpace. The art show Open Studio Night is held at the Cleveland WorkSpace gallery located in the Old Woolen Mill at 445 Church Street SE, Cleveland, Tennessee. There is no cost of admission for this evening of fine art, but donations to help the program continue are always graciously accepted.

Open Studio Nights are typically held on the second Fridays of each month. Paintings, sculptures, drawings and photographs have been featured in past shows, as well as performance art and quilts. “Cleveland” is the theme for August’s Open Studio Night, which will feature work from nearly a dozen local artists.