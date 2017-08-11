Art Gallery Opening

to Google Calendar - Art Gallery Opening - 2017-08-11 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Art Gallery Opening - 2017-08-11 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Art Gallery Opening - 2017-08-11 17:30:00 iCalendar - Art Gallery Opening - 2017-08-11 17:30:00

Cleveland WorkSpace 445 Church St. SE , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37311

Local artists will be displaying artwork inspired by and about the city of Cleveland this Friday, Aug. 11, from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Cleveland WorkSpace. The art show Open Studio Night is held at the Cleveland WorkSpace gallery located in the Old Woolen Mill at 445 Church Street SE, Cleveland, Tennessee. There is no cost of admission for this evening of fine art, but donations to help the program continue are always graciously accepted.

Open Studio Nights are typically held on the second Fridays of each month. Paintings, sculptures, drawings and photographs have been featured in past shows, as well as performance art and quilts. “Cleveland” is the theme for August’s Open Studio Night, which will feature work from nearly a dozen local artists.

Info
Cleveland WorkSpace 445 Church St. SE , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37311 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Art Gallery Opening - 2017-08-11 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Art Gallery Opening - 2017-08-11 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Art Gallery Opening - 2017-08-11 17:30:00 iCalendar - Art Gallery Opening - 2017-08-11 17:30:00
Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

August 10, 2017

Friday

August 11, 2017

Saturday

August 12, 2017

Sunday

August 13, 2017

Monday

August 14, 2017

Tuesday

August 15, 2017

Wednesday

August 16, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours