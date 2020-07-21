× Expand The Chattery The Art of Graffiti

This class is a introduction to the art of graffiti, also known as street art, urban art, etc.

In this class, you will learn about the basic elements of writing, use of imagery, typography and lingo. Included in the class is a limited edition sticker pack and instructions on how to write your name using the Graffiti alphabet.

Event details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-art-of-graffiti-online-class-tickets-112498409772

About the teacher:

Jody Harris is an acclaimed poet, visual artist and art historian with a B.A. in Studio Art, a B.F.A. in Illustration and a M.A. in Sculpture from Georgia State University. With work housed all over the world, he has professionally created groundbreaking and texture-rich pieces and performed as a spoken word artist and open-mic host for well over twenty years. Jody and his wife, Keelah Harris, are currently working on an audio-visual project, Shine Language Fluent, which will be released in 2020. They are the curators and owners of Keeody Gallery located in downtown Chattanooga, TN.

The link to the webinar will be sent to you 48 hours prior to the start and again when it starts. There are no refunds for online classes. Can’t make the live class? No problem! The link will be available for 24 hours after the original recording.