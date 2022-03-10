Art + Issues: Art, Health, and Social Justice Program

CHI Memorial’s Art Therapies & Well-being Program, in partnership with the Hunter Museum of American Art, presents Arts + Issues: Art, Health, and Social Justice on Thursday, March 10, 2022, from 6 - 7 p.m. at the museum.

This program will feature local creatives exploring health and social justice in our community. “We want to focus on some more contemporary issues with a concept of the health impact of racism, social justice, and health inequities. Arts communicate that in a way that other things can’t,” explains Chyela Rowe, arts therapies and well-being program coordinator at CHI Memorial.

This program will showcase the work of artist Willie Cole as presented by poet and creative strategist Erika Roberts, musician Rick Rushing III, and The Pop-Up Project.

This event is free and open to the public.