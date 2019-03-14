Art + Issues: An Artful Sense of Space

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

The art of Alyson Shotz inspires, amazes, and entices us into ideas of space and community. For tonight’s art + issues we welcome Eric Myers, Executive Director of the Chattanooga Design Studio, and Kim H. White, President and CEO of River City Company, as they lead a community discussion inspired by Shotz’s work in our lobby and by community ideas about our riverfront.

Art + Issues is FREE and open to the public

ABOUT ART + ISSUES // Local leaders and cutting edge thinkers engage in dialogues about major issues facing our community using a work of art from the Hunter permanent collection as a springboard. Each discussion takes place in the Hunter galleries and offers participants the opportunity to explore the art and the contemporary issues it represents as we chart the course for the future. Experience selections from past Art + Issues by visiting the Hunter Museum's YouTube channel.

