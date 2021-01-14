Art + Issues: Concerned Citizens For Justice

Concerned Citizens for Justice presents a community intervention performance highlighting stories from the Chattanooga Body Count as well as artworks from the Hunter collection. Come with an open mind to explore experiences that may be new to you.

This event is free and open to the public. Masks and physical distancing are required. Due to mature themes, we encourage discretion in bringing youth to this program.

Generous support for this project provided by Art Bridges.