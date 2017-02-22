Art + Issues

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Chattanooga has always been known for its collective approach to problem solving. As our challenges grow it is more important than ever to find solutions to our issues. In tonight’s art + issues, Causeway Executive Director Abby Garrison will use a work of art to lead a dialogue on ways social entrepreneurship can build our community and the roles we all can take to make it possible.   

Like all art + issues programs this hour long event is free to all in the community.

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

