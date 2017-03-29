Art of Hope

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Art of Hope welcomes all who have lost a loved one and are seeking a space for reflection and support. This program will be held in front of painting by George Inness, so that participants can explore their own memories and hopes for the future through a work of art. Hunter staff and bereavement counselor Cathy Meyer of Avalon Hospice will guide participants, and the program will be held in a safe, secluded space.

[image - George Inness (1825-1894), Rosy Morning, 1894, Oil on Canvas, Gift of the Joseph H. Davenport, Jr. family in memory of Laura Voight and Joseph Howard Davenport, ACC #1982.34]

