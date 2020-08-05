× Expand The Chattery The Art and Practice of Meditation

The Art and Practice of Meditation

In this two hour class, we will break down and demystify the practice of meditation.

Students will discover the basics of successful meditation, what meditation is, what it isn’t, experiences you might have, the essentials of a successful practice, and the many benefits that will unfold for you when you learn to meditate.

By the end of the workshop, you’ll be empowered to begin your new meditation and mindfulness practice that will help you thrive physically, emotionally and spiritually.

Event details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-art-and-practice-of-meditation-online-class-tickets-113544045296

About the teacher:

Kali Meister is an award-winning writer, actor, and filmmaker. She served as the Jack E. Reese Writer in Residence of the University of Tennessee Libraries for 2008-2009. She holds the MFA in Creative Writing from Goddard College in Plainfield, Vermont and a BA in Psychology from University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee. Meister prides herself on being a true cross-genre writer and eclectic artist and individual. She has had original poems, short stories, essays, news features, non-fiction works published in various anthologies and literary reviews, and she also works as an actress, activist, spiritual healer, and teacher. Learn more about Kali here.

The link to the webinar will be sent to you through Eventbrite when you sign up, 48 hours prior to the start and again when it starts. There are no refunds for online classes. Can’t make the live class? No problem! The link will be available for 24 hours after the original recording.