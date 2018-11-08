Coin join us at Reflections Gallery for a public reception with two local artists. Melinda Kingsley uses symbols and associations in her paintings to delve into the surreal realm of the subconscious mind. Sherry Collins Hogan is inspired by nature to create paintings full of excitement and color. The reception includes a painting demonstration and a short talk from one of the artists about their process.
Art Reception with Melinda Kingsley and Sherry Collins Hogan
Reflections Gallery 6922 Lee Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
