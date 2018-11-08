Art Reception with Melinda Kingsley and Sherry Collins Hogan

to Google Calendar - Art Reception with Melinda Kingsley and Sherry Collins Hogan - 2018-11-08 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Art Reception with Melinda Kingsley and Sherry Collins Hogan - 2018-11-08 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Art Reception with Melinda Kingsley and Sherry Collins Hogan - 2018-11-08 18:00:00 iCalendar - Art Reception with Melinda Kingsley and Sherry Collins Hogan - 2018-11-08 18:00:00

Reflections Gallery 6922 Lee Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

Coin join us at Reflections Gallery for a public reception with two local artists. Melinda Kingsley uses symbols and associations in her paintings to delve into the surreal realm of the subconscious mind. Sherry Collins Hogan is inspired by nature to create paintings full of excitement and color. The reception includes a painting demonstration and a short talk from one of the artists about their process.

Info
Reflections Gallery 6922 Lee Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
423-892-3072
to Google Calendar - Art Reception with Melinda Kingsley and Sherry Collins Hogan - 2018-11-08 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Art Reception with Melinda Kingsley and Sherry Collins Hogan - 2018-11-08 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Art Reception with Melinda Kingsley and Sherry Collins Hogan - 2018-11-08 18:00:00 iCalendar - Art Reception with Melinda Kingsley and Sherry Collins Hogan - 2018-11-08 18:00:00
DI 15.41

The Pulse Calendar

Monday

October 15, 2018

Tuesday

October 16, 2018

Wednesday

October 17, 2018

Thursday

October 18, 2018

Friday

October 19, 2018

Saturday

October 20, 2018

Sunday

October 21, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours