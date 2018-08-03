Art's Meow

Exum Gallery at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church 305 W. Seventh St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Art's Meow is an art show and sale to benefit The Alice Fund, a local nonprofit that provides medical care and supplies for cats. The show opens on August 3 with a show of works by local artists and features a reception from 5p - 8p. The show (and sale) runs through Sept. 2 and can be viewed Monday-Thursday, 9a - 4p.

