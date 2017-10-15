Art's Meow

Coolidge Park 1 River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Sale of cat-themed locally produced artwork to help support The Alice Fund, a nonprofit provider of needs-based vet care for cats. Artwork is original and produced by local artisans

Art & Exhibitions
