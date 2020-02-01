Art Show & Live Music

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Join us in welcoming @abdulartist and Rogue Poet to the Wanderlinger Art Gallery on Saturday Feb 1st. Art show kicks off at 7pm with music by Windhorse & Rogue Poet to follow at 9pm.

Art shows are always family friendly and pet friendly!

