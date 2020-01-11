Surrealism Meets Modernism Meets Impressionism Art Show

Stimulate all your senses and support a myriad of local artists and businesses in one night!

Freewill Flowers & Food will be slingin' soup made from all local and organic ingredients, 24-hour bone broths, and distilled water, with vegan options! The night's offerings include Chunky Three-Bean Beef Chili and "Cheesy" Potato (vegan!) among others. Soup is served from 6pm to 11ish.

Surrealism meets Modernism meets Impressionism! Starting at 7pm, Shawn Schwarz, Hannah Glass, and Nancy Woods Daniel display their artistic visions in a visually stunning and creatively pioneering fashion.

Walk or Row performs at 8pm with easy listening Americana music on the guitar, bass, mandolin, dobro, and vocals! The soundtrack for the night includes many of your all-time favorites and originals.