Photography Art Exhibition

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Two local photographers have documented some images from their servitude to the homeless population of Chattanooga. All proceeds go directly towards helping the homeless here locally. Come hear some stories, contribute to the cause if you are moved to do so, and have a few beers too.

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
6154966070
