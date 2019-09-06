During the month of September, In-Town Gallery celebrates its 45th year with an all-artist show entitled “Art in the Theme of Green”. This playful show, based simply on the color green, presents the best in art and fine craft by artists in the Chattanooga area. For this special First Friday show, In-Town Gallery welcomes the public and former gallery members to a celebration of its nearly half a century as a unique and vibrant part of Chattanooga’s art scene. “Art in the Theme of Green” is on display throughout the month of September with a reception September 6th, 5-8 pm.

In-Town Gallery is an artist co-op gallery that is open 7 days a week and offers a wide range of art and fine craft from 30 artists, including paintings in many media, natural dyed silk scarves and clothing, sculpture, pottery, and creative wood items. Also featured are works in glass, metal, exquisite handmade jewelry, and fine art photography. In-Town Gallery is located on the North Shore at 26A Frazier Avenue (423-267-9214) 11 AM - 6 PM Monday - Saturday and 1 PM - 5 PM Sunday. Visit us at www.intowngallery.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram