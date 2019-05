Join us for our 7th Art Throw Down where local artist, Timur Akhriev goes brush to brush with visiting artist, Nicolas Uribe from Bogota, Columbia.

Always fun and informative, Art Throw Downs are a chance for the public to watch 2 professional artist paint live from the same model. Questions and friendly heckling is encouraged. Open to the public free of charge. Perfect for artists, art lovers or just the plain curious!

Both artworks will be auctioned off at the end of the evening.