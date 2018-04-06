Art Throw Down Family Feud Edition

Townsend Atelier 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Join us for an Art Throw Down and closing reception of the PAPER exhibition.

Art Throw Downs are fun and popular events at Townsend Atelier and we are really excited about this one! Three very accomplished artists, who are all family members, will each paint a portrait from a live model in this three-hour painting demonstration. Husband and wife, Daud Akhriev and Melissa Hefferlin, and their son, Timur Akhriev will go brush to brush in this special family feud art throw down edition! Watch as each artist starts, carries and refines a portrait from life to its completion. This will also mark the closing of this family group exhibit, PAPER.

Have you ever been amazed at how differently some artists see the same subject?

Ever wonder if artists are competitive with each other?

Have you been curious about the different ways painters begin their paintings?

Questions, comments, and hollering are all recommended from the audience. The paintings created during the demonstration will be auctioned at the end of the night.

Drinks will be available but feel free to bring a snack or sack dinner if you wish!

Info
Townsend Atelier 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Art & Exhibitions
4232662712
please enable javascript to view
