Art Wise: Distinguished Speakers in the Arts presents Tommy Kha and Preston Gannaway

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Southbound artists Tommy Kha and Preston Gannaway will dialogue about Diversity, Representation, Identity and the Other in the New South.

Free with museum admission.

Art Wise programs are sponsored by Martha Mackey.

