Art Wise: Distinguished Speakers at the Hunter Presents E. Carmen Ramos

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

We are proud to welcome Smithsonian American Art Museum Curator of Latino Art E. Carmen Ramos to speak on our exhibition Our America: The Latino Presence in American Art. Dr. Ramos, the curator of this exhibit will speak about the creation of the exhibit as well as about the many artists included in it. This program will include live Spanish translation.

Our America: The Latino Presence in American Art is organized by the Smithsonian American Art Museum. Generous support for the exhibition has been provided by Altria Group, the Honorable Aida M. Alvarez, Judah Best, The James F. Dicke Family Endowment, Sheila Duignan and Mike Wilkins, Tania and Tom Evans, Friends of the National Museum of the American Latino, The Michael A. and the Honorable Marilyn Logsdon Mennello Endowment, Henry R. Muñoz III, Wells Fargo and Zions Bank. Additional significant support was provided by The Latino Initiatives Pool, administered by the Smithsonian Latino Center. Support for “Treasures to Go,” the museum’s traveling exhibition program, comes from The C.F. Foundation, Atlanta.

