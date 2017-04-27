Art Wise: Distinguished Speakers at the Hunter Presents E. Carmen Ramos

We are proud to welcome Smithsonian American Art Museum Curator of Latino Art E. Carmen Ramos to speak on our exhibition Our America: The Latino Presence in American Art. Dr. Ramos, the curator of this exhibit will speak about the creation of the exhibit as well as about the many artists included in it. This program will include live Spanish translation.

