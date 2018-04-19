Art Wise: Distinguished Speakers At The Hunter Presents Dr. Leonard Folgarait

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

We are proud to welcome Vanderbilt History of Art Professor Leonard Folgarait who will give an in-gallery walking tour in our current exhibit Under the Mexican Sky: A Revolution in Modern Photography. Dr. Folgarait is a specialist in Latin American art with a focus on Mexican art and photography. He is also the author of Seeing Mexico Photographed: the Work of Horne, Casasola, Modotti, and Alvarez Bravo.

Regular admission ($15 adults, FREE for members and children 17 and under).

The Art Wise series is generously sponsored by the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee Community Trust.

