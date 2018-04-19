Art Wise: Distinguished Speakers At The Hunter Presents Dr. Leonard Folgarait

We are proud to welcome Vanderbilt History of Art Professor Leonard Folgarait who will give an in-gallery walking tour in our current exhibit Under the Mexican Sky: A Revolution in Modern Photography. Dr. Folgarait is a specialist in Latin American art with a focus on Mexican art and photography. He is also the author of Seeing Mexico Photographed: the Work of Horne, Casasola, Modotti, and Alvarez Bravo.

Regular admission ($15 adults, FREE for members and children 17 and under).

The Art Wise series is generously sponsored by the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee Community Trust.