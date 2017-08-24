Art Wise: Distinguished Speakers at the Hunter Presents Wayne White

We are proud to welcome artist Wayne White, whose work is featured in "Thrill After Thrill: Thirty Years of Wayne White." Guests will experience the exhibit through the artist' eyes and enjoy an entertaining and memorable night in the world of Wayne White.

This program is open to the public with regular admission ($15 adults, free for children 17 and under with paying adult and for Members).

The Art Wise series is generously sponsored by the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee Community Trust.

Media support provided by Brewer Media.