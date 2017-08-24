Art Wise: Distinguished Speakers at the Hunter Presents Wayne White

to Google Calendar - Art Wise: Distinguished Speakers at the Hunter Presents Wayne White - 2017-08-24 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Art Wise: Distinguished Speakers at the Hunter Presents Wayne White - 2017-08-24 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Art Wise: Distinguished Speakers at the Hunter Presents Wayne White - 2017-08-24 18:00:00 iCalendar - Art Wise: Distinguished Speakers at the Hunter Presents Wayne White - 2017-08-24 18:00:00

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

We are proud to welcome artist Wayne White, whose work is featured in "Thrill After Thrill: Thirty Years of Wayne White." Guests will experience the exhibit through the artist' eyes and enjoy an entertaining and memorable night in the world of Wayne White.

This program is open to the public with regular admission ($15 adults, free for children 17 and under with paying adult and for Members).

The Art Wise series is generously sponsored by the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee Community Trust.

Media support provided by Brewer Media.

Info
Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
to Google Calendar - Art Wise: Distinguished Speakers at the Hunter Presents Wayne White - 2017-08-24 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Art Wise: Distinguished Speakers at the Hunter Presents Wayne White - 2017-08-24 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Art Wise: Distinguished Speakers at the Hunter Presents Wayne White - 2017-08-24 18:00:00 iCalendar - Art Wise: Distinguished Speakers at the Hunter Presents Wayne White - 2017-08-24 18:00:00
Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

July 11, 2017

Wednesday

July 12, 2017

Thursday

July 13, 2017

Friday

July 14, 2017

Saturday

July 15, 2017

Sunday

July 16, 2017

Monday

July 17, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours