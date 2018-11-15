Art Wise: Gallery Walk With The Artists

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Ever wondered what goes on in the mind of an artist? We’ll do you three better. Join us for a gallery discussion with our Hunter Invitational IV artists, Tara Hamilton, Sisavanh Phouthavong, Vadis Turner, and Andrew Scott Ross, to learn more about their work, their process, and the people behind the art.

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
