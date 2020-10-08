Art Wise: In the Studio With Amber Cowan

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Art Wise: In the Studio With Amber Cowan

Watch artist Amber Cowan demonstrate flameworking in her studio during an Art Wise discussion. Get a front row seat to her artistic method and take a rarely-seen glimpse into the artist’s studio.

Amber Cowan sources the glass for her pieces from closed factories, thrift stores and flea markets. Then she melts it down and hot sculpts the glass into her detailed works. Cowan has worked with glass for over 15 years. She received her Masters in Fine Art from Tyler School of Art in Philadelphia, where she now teaches. Her work Diamond in Milk is one of the Hunter’s newest acquisitions.

Free with general admission. Art Wise is sponsored by Martha Mackey.

