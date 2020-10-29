Art Workshop: Assemblage Sculptures

“Shadow is fleeting… and I arrest it and I give it a solid substance.” – Louise Nevelson

Learn how to create a shadow box inspired by the work of Louise Nevelson. You’ll transform found objects into a textured, monochromatic work of art. This program is open to adults and teens of all experience levels. Spots are limited, so don’t wait to register. The class will be taught on the Hunter’s outdoor terrace. Supplies are included.

Pricing: $20 registration ($16 for museum members).