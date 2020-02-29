Art Workshop and Network Event

Spot Arts Venue 3210 Brainerd Rd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

The art workshop is two hours of a variety of performers from the 4th annual Road show that includes dance, music, and poetry. They will talk about how art helps them, demonstrate or teach, and then answer any questions you may have.

The networking event after the workshop will have food, games, an open mic, and a dance floor! This is for artists or art lovers who want to meet, collaborate, or just have a good time.

Registration and payment links can be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/177358623549023/?active_tab=about or visit sarasavina.wordpress.com for more information.

Spot Arts Venue 3210 Brainerd Rd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411
