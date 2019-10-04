"Art You Wear" Opening Reception

Tennessee Craft Week is October 4-13 and In-Town Gallery is celebrating with a show entitled “Art You Wear: The Jewelers of In-Town Gallery”.

In-Town offers the finest one-of-a-kind handmade functional art pieces to use, wear and admire. All our 3D artists, those who specialize in pottery, fabrics, wood working, stained glass and fused glass, will have work on display, but during October we present a special showing by our jewelers: Eleanor Goodson, Barbara Murnan, and Carol Ott. Each of these artists creates unique, beautiful, wearable designs from a variety of materials. Semi-precious stones, metals fused by fire, intricate bead working become the distinctive ‘palettes’ with which they create wearable art. “Art You Wear: The Jewelers of In-Town Gallery” is on display throughout the month of October with a reception October 4th, 5-8 pm.

As Max Hollein, Director of the Metropolitan Museum of Art has written, “Jewelry is one of the oldest modes of creative expression—predating even cave painting by tens of thousands of years—and the urge to adorn ourselves is universal.” Jewelry is both ancient and contemporary; it is universal to the human race and yet unique to each wearer. In-Town Gallery is fortunate to feature the work of three highly talented jewelry artists, each with a highly defined and developed personal style.

Eleanor Goodson works in her mountaintop studio creating custom designed jewelry with precious metals and semi-precious stones. Her jewelry has a feeling that defies time, suggesting both the ancient world and the dramatic forms of contemporary design. Indeed, she has studied ancient techniques and creates chains of 22k gold, pure silver, or electrum using 2500 year old methods used by the Etruscan civilization. Her necklaces combine semi-precious stones, pearls, gold or silver beads, or cast prices in aesthetic combinations that are highly distinctive.

“I have always loved unusual, striking jewelry as wearable art. Jewelry should be an expression of one’s inner being,” says Barbara Murnan. Metalsmithing is her passion. The elements of copper, sterling silver, semi-precious and polished stones combine with the fire from her torch and emerge as stunning pieces of art. Barbara sculpts bold designs that enhance and adorn the wearer.

Carol Ott, whose specialty is beaded designs, works in a free form style much of the time. “I don’t enjoy making the same thing twice so abstract beading appeals to me. Deciding where to take the work next--or where to let it take me-- is both fun and challenging.” Although much of her work is created spontaneously, she also likes to do beading that emphasizes geometric form. “In that case,” she says, “I enjoy the preciseness of it. Every bead has to be in its correct position to create the desired form.”

Please join us on Friday, October 4th from 5-8 explore the varied, the beautiful, the dazzling craft of the jeweler through the work of Eleanor Goodson, Barbara Murnan, and Carol Ott. “Art You Wear: The Jewelers of In-Town Gallery” will be on display through October 31st.

In-Town Gallery is an artist co-op gallery that is open 7 days a week and offers a wide range of art and fine craft from over 30 artists, including paintings in many media, natural dyed silk wearables, sculpture, pottery, and creative wood items. Also featured are works in glass, metal, exquisite jewelry, and fine art photography. In-Town Gallery is located on the North Shore at 26A Frazier Avenue (423-267-9214) 11 AM - 6 PM Monday - Saturday and 1 PM - 5 PM Sunday. Visit us at www.intowngallery.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram!