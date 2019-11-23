UTC Theatre Co. continues their “Outside the Box” programming with ‘Art’ by Yasmina Reza November 20 through 24 at UTC’s Cadek Recital Hall. In ‘Art’, Marc and Serge’s friendship comes into question when Marc disagrees with Serge’s purchase of an expensive painting. Their friend Yvan provides a sounding board and comic relief, if not the most sophisticated taste in art. Ideas and friendships are tested in this Tony-award winning contemporary, French comedy.

“This play is about intellectual and aesthetic arguments, but it is also an ingenious collection of laughs,” says the director Steve Ray. “Some of the humor comes from intellectual arguments, some from cynicism, and some from someone accidentally getting punched in the face.” Ray notes that “this play was originally written in French. I think it is a good example of why the French love Jerry Lewis. Sight gags are even funnier when they are contrasted with the philosophical arguments these characters are having.”

Costumer Andrew Haueter was presented with a special challenge when designing for this three-man show. Choosing modern interpretations of classic menswear, Haueter dressed the men of ‘Art’ in clean lines, neutrals and cool tones. Of the costumes, Haueter says that it was important to him that each character look as though he would fit into the world of Fine Art. “During the show, you hear these characters give opinions on each other’s taste in art, among many other things,” he says, “It can be assumed that they each care very much about how they dress, as well. I wanted these designs to ring true to the characters.”

“Our normal venue, the UTC Fine Arts Center, is being renovated,” says Ray. “We are using this as an opportunity to explore alternate venues and alternate practices. One of the things we are experimenting with in ‘Art’ is having a second cast. This provides more students opportunities to hone their acting skills. The alternate cast will serve as understudies to the primary cast, learning invaluable skills. They will also perform in the Saturday matinee.”

The creative team includes Steve Ray (director), Adam Miecielica (set design), Andrew Haueter (costume design) and Jeff Davis (lighting design and technical direction).

UTC Theatre Co. presents ‘Art’ by Yasmina Reza at Cadek Recital Hall located at 725 Oak Street, November 20-24 at 7:30 p.m., with a matinee performance at 2:00 p.m. on November 23. Tickets can be purchased at the UTC Box Office in person or by phone at (423) 425-4269, or by visiting https://www.utc.edu/theatre. Tickets are $12 for general admission, $10 for students (with proof of student ID) and seniors.