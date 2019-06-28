ARTbeat Saturday Nights

Local Coffee of East Ridge 5330 Ringgold Road, East Ridge, Tennessee 37412

ARTbeat Saturday Nights - The Summer Series brought to you by East Ridge Creative Arts! Live music and art gallery shows in East Ridge - a City literally exploding with new life & culture! Last Saturdays of June, July, August & September. The best of the best in local coffee, art & music. No cover charge! Support Local!!

Info

Local Coffee of East Ridge 5330 Ringgold Road, East Ridge, Tennessee 37412
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
