Join us for a thoughtful artful meditation led by instructor Emily Bourland presented in partnership with the Partnership Rape Crisis Center as a part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
FREE and open to the public.
Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Join us for a thoughtful artful meditation led by instructor Emily Bourland presented in partnership with the Partnership Rape Crisis Center as a part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
FREE and open to the public.
Kids & FamilyPaw Pals Storytime
Concerts & Live Music Food & DrinkMarch Mudbug Madness
-
Art & ExhibitionsThrowback Thursday
-
This & ThatNaughty Knights Chess Meetup
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal & Friends
Charity & FundraisersBoots and Bowties
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
Charity & FundraisersFiesta! Pura Vida!
Concerts & Live MusicJohn Carroll
Charity & Fundraisers This & ThatRump Run for Colon Cancer Awareness
Education & Learning This & ThatSustainable Houses of Worship Workshop
Concerts & Live Music This & ThatShamrock City
Charity & FundraisersWomen Build Breakfast
Health & Wellness This & ThatOne Delicious Bite: Mindful Ways with Food
-
Concerts & Live Music This & ThatShamrock City
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
Concerts & Live MusicThe Bird And The Bear
Concerts & Live MusicVon Wamps
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
Concerts & Live MusicThe Other Brothers
Theater & Dance This & ThatWinter Belly Dance Session
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
Concerts & Live MusicPete Boubel
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
This & ThatRiver City Dance Club
-
This & ThatChess K-night
Talks & ReadingsAuthor C H Hooks in Conversation with Adam Latham
Talks & ReadingsNovelist C.H. Hooks Reading
Concerts & Live MusicDustin Concannon
Food & Drink Health & Wellness OutdoorPaths to Pints along the Riverwalk
Charity & Fundraisers Education & LearningChattanooga Girls Leadership Academy's 10th Annual Odyssey Awards Luncheon
-
Education & LearningUnderstanding Dog Behavior
Concerts & Live MusicMark Andrew
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth
© 2014 The Pulse and Brewer Media. All rights reserved.