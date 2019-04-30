Artful Meditation

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Join us for a thoughtful artful meditation led by instructor Emily Bourland presented in partnership with the Partnership Rape Crisis Center as a part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

FREE and open to the public.

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
