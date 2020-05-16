× Expand The Chattery Artful Visible Mending

Visible mending is the process of repairing a garment tear, worn area or rip on the exterior of the item through stitchery. This utilitarian stitching technique can be used as an artful embellishment as well. In this class, you’ll learn how to mend your own clothing so you can keep wearing it over and over!

For this class, find a garment in need of repair or one that you’d just like to embellish.

Other Supplies You Need:

Scrap of fabric, preferably solid and dense, like denim (for practice purposes)

Garment to mend

Embroidery Thread (ex. DMC has 6 strands)

Needle

Fusible Backing (optional)

You will learn the process of visible mending and will apply it to your garment. Because of the pivoting to the virtual class, we will be limited to visually sharing techniques and tools that enhance/aid the process.

Class Details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/artful-visible-mending-online-class-tickets-103097780236

About the teacher:

Alexa Lett has years of experience in the vintage and handmade world. She started out with a handmade gift and accessory business, which evolved into a book entitled “Homemade”, full of recipes you could not eat. This led her to creative segments on various HGTV and TLC television shows, magazines, ‘how-to’ styled books, speaking engagements and teaching workshops over the years. Eventually, motherhood took over, and Alexa turned to raising her wonderful daughter. Now her nest is empty, and her practice of making sewn “things” has developed into an art form, with mixed media textile art and stitchery as the medium of choice. Alexa’s first solo show was in September of 2018, and the creative world is blossoming for her in a new way.

The link to the webinar will be sent to you 48 hours prior to the start and again when it starts. There are no refunds for online classes. Can’t make the live class? No problem! The link will be available for 24 hours after the original recording.