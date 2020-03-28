Artful Visible Mending

Visible mending is the process of repairing a garment tear, worn area or rip on the exterior of the item through stitchery. This utilitarian stitching technique can be used as an artful embellishment as well. In this class, you’ll learn how to mend your own clothing so you can keep wearing it over and over!

For this class, please bring a garment in need of repair or one that you’d just like to embellish. . We’ll supply thread, patches, a needle, fusible backing, and magic pen, which you’ll take home to use on other items of clothing!

You’ll walk away with a fixed garment and a piece of clothing you can brag about instead of throwing out!

About the teacher:

Alexa Lett has years of experience in the vintage and handmade world. She started out with a handmade gift and accessory business, which evolved into a book entitled “Homemade”, full of recipes you could not eat. This led her to creative segments on various HGTV and TLC television shows, magazines, ‘how-to’ styled books, speaking engagements and teaching workshops over the years. Eventually, motherhood took over, and Alexa turned to raising her wonderful daughter. Now her nest is empty, and her practice of making sewn “things” has developed into an art form, with mixed media textile art and stitchery as the medium of choice. Alexa’s first solo show was in September of 2018, and the creative world is blossoming for her in a new way.