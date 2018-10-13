Artful Yoga Comes to the Southern Bend in Coolidge Park

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

For this special artful yoga we are proud to partner with the Southern Bend Yoga Festival and guest instructor Jill Knouse, a nationally renowned teacher from Portland, Oregon. We will meet at the experiential yoga area under the Walnut Street Bridge. Then we’ll take a meditative walk to a large scale sculpture that will help us to find our own special places. We will carry this back with us into a mindful practice led by Jill.

This class is donation-based for $5 or free to those with a Southern Bend Festival ticket. We do ask that all participants arrive on time to be a part of the full experience. To learn more about the festival and to buy tickets to be a part of it all we encourage you to go to Southern Bend Yoga Festival

We also invite you to join us in the children’s area to make your own yoga inspired sculpture (grown up yogis are welcome to make sculptures too)!

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
