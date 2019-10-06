Artful Yoga: Dancing Into Practice with Meg Brooker

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Professional dancer and yoga instructor Meg Brooker will lead us through an art inspired yoga practice.

ABOUT: Artful Yoga is an ongoing series connecting art from the Hunter Museum with yoga taught by local and visiting instructors. Your $5 donation supports Hunter Museum educational programs. All levels of yoga experience are welcome. We do ask that all participants arrive on time, as the gallery portion is integral to the experience. Please bring your own yoga mat.

Special thanks to Artful Yoga partner CHI Memorial.

Art & Exhibitions, Health & Wellness
