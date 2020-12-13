Artful Yoga with Emily Curtis

Enjoy an art-inspired yoga practice with instructor Emily Curtis. As always, we ask that all participants arrive on time to take part in the gallery session. Please bring your own yoga mat. Masks and distancing are required throughout the class.

ABOUT: Artful Yoga is an ongoing series taught by local and visiting instructors, connecting yoga with art from the Hunter Museum. Your $5 donation supports Hunter Museum educational programs. All levels of yoga experience are welcome.