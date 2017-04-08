Artful Yoga: Facing Darkness to Find the Light Within

to Google Calendar - Artful Yoga: Facing Darkness to Find the Light Within - 2017-04-08 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Artful Yoga: Facing Darkness to Find the Light Within - 2017-04-08 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Artful Yoga: Facing Darkness to Find the Light Within - 2017-04-08 13:30:00 iCalendar - Artful Yoga: Facing Darkness to Find the Light Within - 2017-04-08 13:30:00

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

In today’s artful yoga, instructor Victoria Priest of Peace. Strength. Yoga. will guide us from darkness to light in art and in a practice flowing into the April sun. Participants are required to bring a mat.

A $5 donation for this community artful yoga supports the Hunter Museum’s educational programs. Since the gallery portion of the program is so integral to the experience, we do ask that all participants arrive on time in order to be a part of the artful yoga program. Artful yoga guests are also welcome to visit our special exhibits for an additional $10.

Info

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403 View Map

Art & Exhibitions

Visit Event Website

423-267-0968

to Google Calendar - Artful Yoga: Facing Darkness to Find the Light Within - 2017-04-08 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Artful Yoga: Facing Darkness to Find the Light Within - 2017-04-08 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Artful Yoga: Facing Darkness to Find the Light Within - 2017-04-08 13:30:00 iCalendar - Artful Yoga: Facing Darkness to Find the Light Within - 2017-04-08 13:30:00

Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

February 14, 2017

Wednesday

February 15, 2017

Thursday

February 16, 2017

Friday

February 17, 2017

Saturday

February 18, 2017

Sunday

February 19, 2017

Monday

February 20, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours