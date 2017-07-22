Artful Yoga: Floating through the Practice

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Join Southern Soul Yoga and Balanced Studio instructor Yekatarina Smith for a water-based practice. Guided by a contemporary watercolor painting, our bodies will become vessels as we are nurtured and empowered to float on the sea. This will then guide us into a smooth flow practice accompanied by the tunes of DJ IKU.

A $5 donation for this community, artful yoga, supports the Hunter Museum’s educational programs. Since the gallery portion of the program is so integral to the experience, we do ask that all participants arrive on time in order to be a part of the artful yoga program. Artful yoga guests are also welcome to visit our special exhibits for an additional $10.

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
