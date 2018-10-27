Artful Yoga

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Wind down from the stress of the work week with Artful Yoga! Roenesha Anderson will guide us in a yoga session, following a gallery discussion (and a poem) led by Erika Roberts. $5 donation; please bring your own yoga mat. All ages and experience levels welcome.

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Art & Exhibitions, Health & Wellness
