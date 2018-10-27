Wind down from the stress of the work week with Artful Yoga! Roenesha Anderson will guide us in a yoga session, following a gallery discussion (and a poem) led by Erika Roberts. $5 donation; please bring your own yoga mat. All ages and experience levels welcome.
Artful Yoga
Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Thursday
-
Food & Drink Parties & ClubsCountry Line Dancing Class
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicCherub
-
Concerts & Live MusicChattanooga All Star Jam
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Mic Night with Jonathan Wimpee
-
Concerts & Live MusicHatcher Phillips Band
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicSPORK, The Handsome Grandsons, Bongsloth
-
Charity & Fundraisers Concerts & Live Music2018 Kidney Foundation Fundraiser
-
Friday
-
Charity & Fundraisers“Un-Teal” There is a Cure Foundation Golf Tournament
-
Concerts & Live Music Kids & Family This & ThatPARK(ing) Day Chattanooga
-
-
Education & Learning This & ThatBattle of Chickamauga: Ranger-Guided Tours and Presentations
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Concerts & Live MusicTravis Bowlin
Saturday
-
Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family This & ThatFarm Days
-
Charity & Fundraisers Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family This & ThatGo Fest
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live Music Kids & FamilyNativity Rising Artists: Telemann Rediscovered
-
-
Education & Learning This & ThatBattle of Chickamauga: Living History Programs
-
Concerts & Live MusicDevon Heath
-
Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family This & ThatFarm Days
-
Concerts & Live MusicHive Theory
-
Concerts & Live MusicBen Van Winkle
Monday
-
Education & LearningExcel at Excel: Beginner's Excel Training
-
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatAutumn Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Education & LearningEmbroidery 101
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicMike McDade
Tuesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & Learning6 Week Class: Beginning Acrylic Painting with Karen Reader
-
-
Education & LearningTennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute Tour
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
-
Concerts & Live MusicMark Andrew
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicBill McCallie and In Cahoots
Wednesday
-
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
-
Concerts & Live Music Kids & Family OutdoorNoontunes: Spinster
-
-
Education & LearningBasic Nutrition For the Healthy Pet
-
-
Education & LearningRapid Learning Kayak Skills + Roll Sessions
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Other Guys