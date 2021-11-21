Artful Yoga with Jaylee Oliver

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Enjoy an art-inspired yoga practice with instructor Jaylee Oliver. We ask that all participants arrive on time to participate in the in-gallery portion. Masks are required; please bring your own yoga mat.

ABOUT: Artful Yoga is an ongoing series connecting art from the Hunter Museum with yoga taught by local and visiting instructors. Your $5 donation supports Hunter Museum educational programs. All levels of yoga experience are welcome.

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Sports
4232670968
