Artful Yoga with Jaylee Oliver

Enjoy an art-inspired yoga practice with instructor Jaylee Oliver. We ask that all participants arrive on time to participate in the in-gallery portion. Masks are required; please bring your own yoga mat.

ABOUT: Artful Yoga is an ongoing series connecting art from the Hunter Museum with yoga taught by local and visiting instructors. Your $5 donation supports Hunter Museum educational programs. All levels of yoga experience are welcome.