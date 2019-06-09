Artful Yoga with Jimmy Urciuoli

to Google Calendar - Artful Yoga with Jimmy Urciuoli - 2019-06-09 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Artful Yoga with Jimmy Urciuoli - 2019-06-09 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Artful Yoga with Jimmy Urciuoli - 2019-06-09 13:30:00 iCalendar - Artful Yoga with Jimmy Urciuoli - 2019-06-09 13:30:00

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Join us for an art inspired active yoga practice led by Yoga Landing instructor Jimmy Urciuoli.

A $5 donation for Artful Yoga supports the Hunter's educational programs. Please bring your own yoga mat.

ABOUT // Artful Yoga is an ongoing series connecting art from the Hunter Museum with yoga taught by local and visiting instructors. Donations support Hunter Museum educational programs. We encourage everyone to arrive on time to experience the program in full. All experience levels are welcome.

Special thanks to Artful Yoga partner CHI Memorial

Info

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
4232670968
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Artful Yoga with Jimmy Urciuoli - 2019-06-09 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Artful Yoga with Jimmy Urciuoli - 2019-06-09 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Artful Yoga with Jimmy Urciuoli - 2019-06-09 13:30:00 iCalendar - Artful Yoga with Jimmy Urciuoli - 2019-06-09 13:30:00
DI 16.18

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

May 2, 2019

Friday

May 3, 2019

Saturday

May 4, 2019

Sunday

May 5, 2019

Monday

May 6, 2019

Tuesday

May 7, 2019

Wednesday

May 8, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours