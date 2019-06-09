Artful Yoga with Jimmy Urciuoli

Join us for an art inspired active yoga practice led by Yoga Landing instructor Jimmy Urciuoli.

A $5 donation for Artful Yoga supports the Hunter's educational programs. Please bring your own yoga mat.

ABOUT // Artful Yoga is an ongoing series connecting art from the Hunter Museum with yoga taught by local and visiting instructors. Donations support Hunter Museum educational programs. We encourage everyone to arrive on time to experience the program in full. All experience levels are welcome.

Special thanks to Artful Yoga partner CHI Memorial