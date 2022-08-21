Artful Yoga with Kat Smith

×
Hunter Museum of American Art
Artful Yoga Kat Smith
Enjoy an art-inspired yoga practice with yoga instructor Kat Smith. We ask that all participants arrive on time to participate in the in-gallery portion. Artful Yoga is an on going series connecting art from the Hunter Museum with yoga taught by local and visiting instructors. Your $5 donation supports Hunter Museum educational programs. All levels of yoga experience are welcome.
Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
