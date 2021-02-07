Artful Yoga with Kat Smith

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Artful Yoga with Kat Smith

Enjoy a yoga practice with instructor Kat Smith, inspired by the current exhibition Under Construction: Collage from The Mint Museum. We ask that all participants arrive on time to participate in the gallery portion. Please bring your own yoga mat. Masks must be worn throughout the class.

ABOUT: Artful Yoga is an ongoing series connecting art from the Hunter Museum with yoga taught by local and visiting instructors. Your $5 donation supports Hunter Museum educational programs. All levels of yoga experience are welcome.

Health & Wellness
