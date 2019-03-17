Artful Yoga: Liberation Flow

to Google Calendar - Artful Yoga: Liberation Flow - 2019-03-17 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Artful Yoga: Liberation Flow - 2019-03-17 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Artful Yoga: Liberation Flow - 2019-03-17 13:30:00 iCalendar - Artful Yoga: Liberation Flow - 2019-03-17 13:30:00

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Join us for an art inspired yin practicing allowing guidance to come through your practice led by Yoga Landing instructor Adriana Rios.

A $5 donation for Artful Yoga supports the Hunter's educational programs

We do ask that all participants arrive on time as the gallery portion is integral to the experience. Please bring your own yoga mat.

ABOUT // Artful Yoga is an ongoing series connecting art from the Hunter Museum with yoga taught by local instructors.

Special thanks to Artful Yoga partner CHI Memorial

Info
Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Health & Wellness
4232670968
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Artful Yoga: Liberation Flow - 2019-03-17 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Artful Yoga: Liberation Flow - 2019-03-17 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Artful Yoga: Liberation Flow - 2019-03-17 13:30:00 iCalendar - Artful Yoga: Liberation Flow - 2019-03-17 13:30:00
DI 16.06

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

February 6, 2019

Thursday

February 7, 2019

Friday

February 8, 2019

Saturday

February 9, 2019

Sunday

February 10, 2019

Monday

February 11, 2019

Tuesday

February 12, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours