Artful Yoga: Marching Into a New Month

to Google Calendar - Artful Yoga: Marching Into a New Month - 2017-03-04 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Artful Yoga: Marching Into a New Month - 2017-03-04 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Artful Yoga: Marching Into a New Month - 2017-03-04 13:30:00 iCalendar - Artful Yoga: Marching Into a New Month - 2017-03-04 13:30:00

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

March into the start of the season as we explore a work of art with Hunter curators and yoga instructor Kim Eisdorfer of Toes Yoga, followed by an art-inspired practice.

Participants are required to bring a mat. A $5 donation for this community artful yoga supports the Hunter Museum’s educational programs. Since the gallery portion of the program is so integral to the experience, we do ask that all participants arrive on time in order to be a part of the artful yoga program. Artful yoga guests are also welcome to visit our special exhibits for an additional $10.

Info

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403 View Map

Health & Wellness

Visit Event Website

423-267-0968

to Google Calendar - Artful Yoga: Marching Into a New Month - 2017-03-04 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Artful Yoga: Marching Into a New Month - 2017-03-04 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Artful Yoga: Marching Into a New Month - 2017-03-04 13:30:00 iCalendar - Artful Yoga: Marching Into a New Month - 2017-03-04 13:30:00

Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Friday

January 13, 2017

Sorry, no events.

Saturday

January 14, 2017

Sunday

January 15, 2017

Monday

January 16, 2017

Tuesday

January 17, 2017

Wednesday

January 18, 2017

Thursday

January 19, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours