Artful Yoga: Origin Moment with Madison Myers

Yoga instructor Madison Meyers will lead us through a yoga practice inspired by the art in our current special exhibition, Noel W. Anderson: Blak Origin Moment.

ABOUT: Artful Yoga is an ongoing series connecting art from the Hunter Museum with yoga taught by local and visiting instructors. Your $5 donation supports Hunter Museum educational programs. We welcome all levels of yoga experience. We do ask that all participants arrive on time, as the gallery portion is integral to the experience. Please bring your own yoga mat.

Special thanks to Artful Yoga partner CHI Memorial.