Artful Yoga: Powering Up with Vino and Vinyasa

Tonight we welcome back three favorites: evening artful yoga, vino and vinyasa and of course instructor Kyle House. Power up your night with an art-inspired dialogue, an intense practice and a cool down featuring wine from Empire wines.

Yoga is open for all ages and experience levels (but wine portion 21 and over). We do ask that all participants bring their own yoga mat and arrive on time as the gallery portion is integral to the Artful Yoga experience.

Artful Yoga / $5

Artful Yoga + Wine Tasting / $10